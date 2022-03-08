Do you want to volunteer with SR³ – Sealife Response, Rehabilitation & Research, but have questions you need answered first?
Join organizers on Wednesday, Mar. 9, 2022 at Noon for a live Q&A over on Twitter Spaces.
Patrick, a volunteer coordinator, will be there to answer any questions you have about what it’s like to work with marine animals, what the day-to-day life of a volunteer is, and how you’ll be helping the ocean.
Join them at this link below, this Wednesday at Noon:
https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1jMJgeZZNdMKL
SR3 operates the Pacific Northwest’s only hospital dedicated to marine wildlife, where several species of marine animals can be rehabilitated for the first time in our region.
More info here: https://www.sealifer3.org
The SeaLife Rescue Center opened in spring 2021 at 22650 Dock Ave S.:
