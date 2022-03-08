Do you want to volunteer with SR³ – Sealife Response, Rehabilitation & Research, but have questions you need answered first?

Join organizers on Wednesday, Mar. 9, 2022 at Noon for a live Q&A over on Twitter Spaces.

Patrick, a volunteer coordinator, will be there to answer any questions you have about what it’s like to work with marine animals, what the day-to-day life of a volunteer is, and how you’ll be helping the ocean.

Join them at this link below, this Wednesday at Noon:

SR3 operates the Pacific Northwest’s only hospital dedicated to marine wildlife, where several species of marine animals can be rehabilitated for the first time in our region.

More info here: https://www.sealifer3.org

The SeaLife Rescue Center opened in spring 2021 at 22650 Dock Ave S.: