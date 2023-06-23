Here’s the schedule for SeaTac’s Family Fourth of July Celebration at Angle Lake Park:

Hours

Park Hours on July 4 will be from 7 a.m. until after the fireworks show

Fireworks will start around 10 p.m.

Children’s Area

Children’s area opens at noon will include three inflatables including a slide, bouncy house and obstacle course. Children’s area is free!

Live Entertainment

Live entertainment starts at 1:00 PM and ends at 9:00 PM. DJ music will continue from 9:00-10:00, followed by the National Anthem at 10:00 PM. Music lineup is below:

1:00-1:40 p.m.: Travis Larson

2:00-2:40 p.m.: Randy Campbell

3:00-3:40 p.m.: Larry Mitchell

4:00-4:40 p.m.: Kim Archer & Brian Feist

5:00-5:40 p.m.: James Coates

6:00-6:40 p.m.: Higher Soul

7:00-7:40 p.m.: WEPA

8:00-9:00 p.m.: Roni Lee

10:00 p.m.: Izzy-Anthem (National Anthem)

Parking/Transportation

The parking lot and boat ramp at Angle Lake Park will be closed on July 4. Limited free parking spaces will be available offsite at the following locations:

Alaska Airlines Headquarters, 19300 International Blvd.

IBEW Union Office, 19415 International Blvd.

Please consider taking public transportation: King County Metro has a stop at the entrance to Angle Lake Park. Or take SoundTransit Link Light Rail to the Angle Lake Station and walk about half mile to the park.



Food & Beverage

You are welcome to bring your own food and beverages into Angle Lake Park. Coolers are allowed into the park. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Prohibited Items

The following are prohibited from SeaTac parks:

Smoking of tobacco or marijuana (SMC 2.45.365)

Alcoholic beverages (SMC 2.45.550)

Fireworks (SMC 2.45.530)

Unauthorized firearms or weapons (SMC 2.45.540)

Enclosed tents/camping (SMC 2.45.280, SMC 2.45.290)

To look up SeaTac Municipal Code, click here.

Notice to Swimmers

The swimming area will be open on 4th of July this year and lifeguards will be on duty from noon until 8 p.m. The water spray park will also be open for a safe alternative to cool off.

Notice to Boaters

The public boat launch at Angle Lake Park will be closed all day on July 4th. There will be no boat launch or parking lot access.

Event Sponsors, Hosts and Financial Contributors

The Fourth of July Fireworks Show is presented by the City of SeaTac with financial support from Angle Lake Shore Club.

Angle Lake Park is located at 19408 International Blvd., SeaTac:

