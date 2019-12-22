The Highline Bears summer collegiate baseball team – which plays at Mel Olson Stadium in White Center – has released their 2020 Game schedule.

Opening Night will be Saturday, May 30, starting at 6:15 p.m.

The team is home to college players from all over the country for the months of June, July, and August, and this year’s team is already comprised of players from 15 different colleges including San Diego State University, BYU, and Pacific Lutheran University.

“This is going to be a great year for us,” said General Manager Justin Moser. “We spent the first three years really figuring out what the heck we were doing, and the last two years we have been figuring out the right way to grow and do things. 2020 is going to be about fun, entertainment, and putting on the greatest shows possible.”

Baseball may be the main attraction at Mel Olson Stadium in White Center, but what’s happening off the field is non-stop entertainment, and fun. Last summer the Bears put on promotions such as Christmas In July where the stadium was decorated in lights and ornaments, players wore ugly sweater jerseys, and they threw out a first snowball instead of a first pitch. This year Moser and the team look to recreate that event and put on even more unique promotions.

“This year we’re going all in – more fun, more crazy, and more creativity,” Moser said. “It’s time for us to stand out. We aren’t a baseball team, we’re a circus, and one of the stages just happens to have a great game of baseball going on.”

In 2020 the team will host 29 “shows” as Moser calls the games where they will host teams from around the Northwest and West Coast, including the San Francisco Seals and the new Portland Gherkins, a team under the Portland Pickles of the West Coast League.

The Bears are heading into their sixth season in the Pacific International League, where they have broken all attendance records five years in a row. The team has continued to grow each year and is hoping to be an integral part of the community each summer.

The Highline Bears Opening Night is May 30, 2020 at 6:15pm. Season tickets are on sale now on HighlineBears.com. Single game tickets will go on sale Feb. 1, 2020. Ticket prices range from $8 for adults 13+ to $5 for youth ages 9-12 years old if you buy online, and kids 8 & under are always free.

For more information on the Highline Bears visit www.HighlineBears.com, and be sure to “Like” them on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/highlinebears/.