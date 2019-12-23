It’s time for the King County Sheriff’s Office ‘Monday’s Most Wanted,’ this week featuring a “violent offender” known to frequent the South King County area:

Tweet it, share it or hang it on your bulletin board at work, but help us find this violent offender:

George Wallace has a $150,000 felony warrant for burglary 1st degree. It is extraditable in all 50 states. Wallace broke into a family member’s house, attacked her while in bed, said he had a gun and threatened to kill her.

Wallace is 52 years old, 5’9″ and 175 lbs.

If you see Wallace, do not attempt to contact him. Call 911.

He is known to frequent the South King County area.

This incident happened in the City of SeaTac, but he also has family in Burien.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound or p3tips.com with any information on his whereabouts.