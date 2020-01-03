UPDATE JAN. 3, 2020 : The King County Sheriff’s Office says that a 28-year old male has been arrested by SeaTac Police in connection with a Dec. 30, 2019 robbery at Southside Pizza in White Center.

He will be booked into the King County Jail for Investigation of Robbery.

As our sister site The White Center Blog reported, police say the suspect entered through a back door of the business, then headed to the office where an employee was counting cash at closing time. He then assaulted her while trying to grab a bag of money. Once the suspect got ahold of the cash bag, he left out of the same back door and ran away on foot.

Deputies who responded to the 911 call were unable to locate him at that time.

Police described the suspect as a black male, about 6’1, wearing a black winter hat, black sweat shirt, black pants and black Nike sandals.

Here’s video of the terrifying robbery/assault provided by police:

#Update to the robbery at Southside Pizza from 12/30/19, 9800 BLK 16 AVE SW in White Center. The suspect a 28-year-old male has just been arrested by SeaTac Police. He will be booked into the King County for Investigation of Robbery. pic.twitter.com/XbWSC2lrUd — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) January 3, 2020

Southside Pizza and Gelato is located at 9809 16th Ave SW: