The next Highline Forum meeting will be held this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. at SeaTac City Hall Council Chambers.

At the forum, the members will receive:

Update by the City of SeaTac on what’s new in the City; Update on the Sea-Tac Stakeholder Advisory Round Table (StART) by the Port’s Tom Fagerstrom, Eric Schinfeld, and Lance Lyttle; Interactive session hearing from the jurisdictions on their top 2020 State Legislative Agenda priorities, and discussion on ways to collaborate on common issues.



The public is welcome to attend, and public comment will be allowed.

HIGHLINE FORUM AGENDA:

HOST – City of Seatac

THEME: 2020 Legislative Session and Shared Agendas

WHEN: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 – 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

WHERE: SeaTac City Hall 4800 S. 188th Street, SeaTac

SCHEDULE:

2:30pm: Convene Meeting/Introductions Highline Forum Co-Chair Commissioner Fred Felleman 2:35pm: Public Comments Audience 2:50pm: Host City Update: City of SeaTac City of SeaTac representative 3:10pm: 2020 State Legislative Agendas All 3:55pm: StART Updates Tom Fagerstrom Eric Schinfeld Lance Lyttle Port of Seattle 4:15pm: Emerging Issues All 4:25pm Highline Forum Administrative Issues All • 2020 Meeting Hosts (May 27) • Community Co-Chair Selection (Mar 25) 4:30 pm: Adjourn Next Meeting: Mar. 25, TBD Highline Forum Co-Chairs Theme: TBD



SeaTac City Hall is located at 4800 S 188th Street: