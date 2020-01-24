SPONSORED: Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend:

The first home is a Regal 1 owner home that sits on a very desirable street in North Hill:

View property w/ a large fenced lot with RV & Boat parking.

Turn-key & impeccably clean, just awaiting a few cosmetic upgrades.

3 bedrooms on main floor but potential to add 1 bed or 2 in the large lower daylight basement.

Lg west facing deck, partially covered with electric awning right off the living room to watch the eagles and sunsets.

Walk to parks, vibrant marina & N Hill Elem.

Garage w/ shop.

Close to DT & Light-Rail.

WHEN:

    • Saturday, Jan. 25: Noon – 3 p.m.
    • Sunday, Jan. 26: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

    • 21017 2nd Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

    • List Price: $595,000
    • MLS Number: 1553636
    • Bedrooms: 3
    • Bathrooms: 2
    • Year Built: 1963
    • Approximate House SqFt: 2,200 s.f.
    • Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,625 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

    • Dble Pane/Strm Windw
    • Dining Room
    • Security System
    • Deck
    • Fenced-Fully
    • Gas Available
    • Patio
    • RV Parking
    • Sprinkler System

PHOTOS:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The final Open House is a brand new Home in the desirable Normandy Park neighborhood:

A spacious, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings.

Entertain w/ ease in the Chef’s kitchen, anchored by a grand island and high-end appliances.

Quartz countertops, high-end finishes, and plenty of storage.

Beautiful hardwood floors.

Master Suite w/ spa-like bath.

Second floor laundry.

3 car garage.

Covered sitting porch.

Level yard w/ professional landscaping and sprinkler system.

A/C and generator.

This home will not disappoint!

WHEN:

    • Saturday, Jan. 25: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

    • 18001 6th Place SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

    • List Price: $1,069,994
    • MLS Number: 1520876
    • Bedrooms: 4
    • Bathrooms: 2.5
    • Year Built: 2019
    • Approximate House SqFt: 2,560 s.f.
    • Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,524 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

    • Bath Off Master
    • Dble Pane/Strm Windw
    • Dining Room
    • French Doors
    • Vaulted Ceilings
    • Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.