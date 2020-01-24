SPONSORED : Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend:

The first home is a Regal 1 owner home that sits on a very desirable street in North Hill:

View property w/ a large fenced lot with RV & Boat parking.

Turn-key & impeccably clean, just awaiting a few cosmetic upgrades.

3 bedrooms on main floor but potential to add 1 bed or 2 in the large lower daylight basement.

Lg west facing deck, partially covered with electric awning right off the living room to watch the eagles and sunsets.

Walk to parks, vibrant marina & N Hill Elem.

Garage w/ shop.

Close to DT & Light-Rail.

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 25: Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

21017 2nd Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $595,000 MLS Number: 1553636 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1963 Approximate House SqFt: 2,200 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,625 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room Security System Deck Fenced-Fully Gas Available Patio RV Parking Sprinkler System



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2840.57700982022!2d-122.33531508428133!3d47.412830879172205!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54905b1ec6f1a423%3A0x424898a26fed9a34!2s21017%202nd%20Ave%20S%2C%20Des%20Moines%2C%20WA%2098198!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1579279706062!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2840.57700982022!2d-122.33531508428133!3d47.412830879172205!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54905b1ec6f1a423%3A0x424898a26fed9a34!2s21017%202nd%20Ave%20S%2C%20Des%20Moines%2C%20WA%2098198!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1579279706062!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

The final Open House is a brand new Home in the desirable Normandy Park neighborhood:

A spacious, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings. Entertain w/ ease in the Chef’s kitchen, anchored by a grand island and high-end appliances. Quartz countertops, high-end finishes, and plenty of storage. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master Suite w/ spa-like bath. Second floor laundry. 3 car garage. Covered sitting porch. Level yard w/ professional landscaping and sprinkler system. A/C and generator. This home will not disappoint!

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 25: Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE:

18001 6th Place SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $1,069,994 MLS Number: 1520876 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.5 Year Built: 2019 Approximate House SqFt: 2,560 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,524 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room French Doors Vaulted Ceilings Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2848.2610086405934!2d-122.34605698426712!3d47.441568879174056!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x549044c99978a779%3A0x7463a217cd381d83!2s18001%206th%20Pl%20SW%2C%20Normandy%20Park%2C%20WA%2098166!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1569601399736!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2848.2610086405934!2d-122.34605698426712!3d47.441568879174056!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x549044c99978a779%3A0x7463a217cd381d83!2s18001%206th%20Pl%20SW%2C%20Normandy%20Park%2C%20WA%2098166!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1569601399736!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>