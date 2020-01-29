The PNW Economic Equity Summit, a collaborative event between the Seattle Southside and Renton Chambers of Commerce and originally scheduled for Jan. 17, has been rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 28.

It will be held from 7 – 11 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington in Renton.

Due to the inclement weather and the impact of the lost days on registered attendees, the planning team decided to reschedule. The primary goal with this event is to create a collaborative event produced in partnership with the Seattle Southside Chamber and the Renton Chamber to gather regional business leaders, policymakers, and the community together to find real solutions to the challenges our community faces—specifically the economic inequity prevalent in King County.What became apparent was, due to varying weather and driving conditions across our region, we were losing the geographic participation we had hoped for as well as the inclusive and diverse audience.

In an effort to maximize engagement and in hope of better driving/weather conditions across the greater Puget Sound area, the event has been rescheduled to a date that our speakers and pitch presenters are able to accommodate: Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

WHAT: 2020 PNW Economic Equity Summit

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 28, 2020: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

WHERE: Hyatt Regency Lake Washington, 1053 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA 98056

REGISTER: Register Here

As our local economy continues to soar and be the envy of many, too many are also left out of the ride in prosperity. Gentrification has forced small businesses out of locations they’ve held for years and families are priced out of communities they’ve called home for generations. Many public agencies and private companies include equity initiatives as a goal or standard, but are we taking decisive enough action to encourage and promote meaningful change? This event will challenge,inspire, and educate business leaders and policymakers on best practices and current trends as well as celebrate successes and encourage dialogue previously not part of the conversation.

Industry leaders and subject matter experts will serve as judges and hear proposals from our community on solutions to creating more economic equity in King County. Those proposals will be presented “pitch-style” at the first-ever Economic Equity Summit. This will be an interactive and purposefully collaborative and curated event to ensure equity is encouraged and promoted throughout. Attendees will also be entered to win our new door prize: 2 Alaska Airline Vouchers. A $2,500 value, these vouchers will allow our lucky winner and a guest to fly anywhere Alaska Airlines flies.

Thank you to all our sponsors, including our Tier 1 Sponsors: Port of Seattle, Kaiser Permanente, and City of Renton. Sponsorship and engagement opportunities are still available. Please contact Ben Andrews at [email protected] for more information or feel free to call the Renton Chamber at (425) 226-4560 or the Seattle Southside Chamber at (206) 575-1633.

This event will only be possible and it’s most successful if we are able to gather and encourage both financial and strategic support of businesses, individuals, and public agencies that share our passion and desire to create more economic equity in King County. We hope you will partner with us.

About the Renton Chamber of Commerce

The Renton Chamber’s mission is to improve business and economic conditions and the general welfare of the community. To that end, the Chamber is in the business of serving business, as it has for decades. The Chamber offers its members leadership development, networking opportunities, advocacy, and resources to promote business prosperity.

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.