SPONSORED : Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend:

The first home is a new East Hill of Kent Uplands masterpiece:

Very high-quality, contemporary two story home.

Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept.

Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances.

Generously sized eating space or dining room.

Main floor bedroom and main floor full bath and den.Upstairs 4 more bedrooms.

Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry.

Ideal outdoor living area and great lot.

Territorial views complete this home.

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 1: Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

20814 103rd Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $694,950 MLS Number: 1558236 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3 Year Built: 2020 Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,565 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room Vaulted Ceilings Pantry Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2861.7781902065008!2d-122.20530718426798!3d47.41084727917218!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54905c3740ffe681%3A0x2bc0c67c0e1b1471!2s20814%20103rd%20Pl%20SE%2C%20Kent%2C%20WA%2098031!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1580451733971!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2861.7781902065008!2d-122.20530718426798!3d47.41084727917218!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54905c3740ffe681%3A0x2bc0c67c0e1b1471!2s20814%20103rd%20Pl%20SE%2C%20Kent%2C%20WA%2098031!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1580451733971!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

The next Open House is a Regal 1 owner home that sits on a very desirable street in North Hill:

View property w/ a large fenced lot with RV & Boat parking.

Turn-key & impeccably clean, just awaiting a few cosmetic upgrades.

3 bedrooms on main floor but potential to add 1 bed or 2 in the large lower daylight basement.

Lg west facing deck, partially covered with electric awning right off the living room to watch the eagles and sunsets.

Walk to parks, vibrant marina & N Hill Elem.

Garage w/ shop.

Close to DT & Light-Rail.

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 1: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

21017 2nd Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $595,000 MLS Number: 1553636 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1963 Approximate House SqFt: 2,200 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,625 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room Security System Deck Fenced-Fully Gas Available Patio RV Parking Sprinkler System



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2840.57700982022!2d-122.33531508428133!3d47.412830879172205!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54905b1ec6f1a423%3A0x424898a26fed9a34!2s21017%202nd%20Ave%20S%2C%20Des%20Moines%2C%20WA%2098198!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1579279706062!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2840.57700982022!2d-122.33531508428133!3d47.412830879172205!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54905b1ec6f1a423%3A0x424898a26fed9a34!2s21017%202nd%20Ave%20S%2C%20Des%20Moines%2C%20WA%2098198!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1579279706062!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Next up – you will not be disappointed with this Des Moines home:

Lots of updating & remodeling plus some sound view.

Starting with the kitchen with new cabinets, granite slab counters, tile flooring & stainless appliances.

Living, dining & bedrooms feature refinished hardwood floors.

Full bath off the hallway has tile flooring & tile tub surround.

Great open laundry room & 3/4 bath.

Other features hardy plank siding, newer roof, tank-less water heater & large storage shed.

Level yard and stamped concrete entry.

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 1: Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

25802 18th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $409,950 MLS Number: 1558420 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.75 Year Built: 1959 Approximate House SqFt: 1,100 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,298 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s) Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2863.973725730051!2d-122.31244008426941!3d47.37042907916971!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54905a3adeb07679%3A0xef4369d666711783!2s25802%2018th%20Ave%20S%2C%20Des%20Moines%2C%20WA%2098198!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1580451783163!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2863.973725730051!2d-122.31244008426941!3d47.37042907916971!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54905a3adeb07679%3A0xef4369d666711783!2s25802%2018th%20Ave%20S%2C%20Des%20Moines%2C%20WA%2098198!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1580451783163!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

The final Open House is an amazing split entry in highly desired Twin Lakes:

This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage, 2,300 sq ft on a .174 acre corner lot with plenty of parking.

Awesome private backyard with a deck/ shed, beautiful landscaping that also backs up to Olympic View Park. Spacious kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances.

Spacious master bedroom w/ full bath. Large rec/ living room on the lower level with wood burning fireplace.

All appliances stay.

Bring your ideas, this home boasts so much potential.

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 1: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE:

32733 30th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA 98023 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $450,000 MLS Number: 1548004 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3 Year Built: 1969 Approximate House SqFt: 2,300 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,600 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room High Tech Cabling



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2867.34051158792!2d-122.37447448427133!3d47.30839797916601!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x549056e4faf59335%3A0x41e31832c313a728!2s32733%2030th%20Ave%20SW%2C%20Federal%20Way%2C%20WA%2098023!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1580451821306!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2867.34051158792!2d-122.37447448427133!3d47.30839797916601!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x549056e4faf59335%3A0x41e31832c313a728!2s32733%2030th%20Ave%20SW%2C%20Federal%20Way%2C%20WA%2098023!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1580451821306!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>