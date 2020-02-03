SPONSORED :

JOB: Potter Construction is looking to hire a Lead Carpenter

Are you looking for a carpentry job that challenges you? A job that works in all phases of carpentry, and is a part of the bigger picture? A job that has opportunity to grow?

Potter Construction is an award winning Remodeling Company in West Seattle. In business since 1979, we serve the greater Seattle area. We do a lot of beautiful looking additions, kitchens, baths, and basement remodels.

We currently have a position available for a Lead Carpenter. This position oversees the project and performs the carpentry work. Your job is to do the work and work with the subs and suppliers and make sure everything works well on site.

This position is supported by the Production Manager, and the General Manager.

You like to work independently and have organization and communication skills. We provide support with the paperwork and scheduling and weekly meetings. You care about the customer and want to make sure their concerns are heard. We provide an organized approach to projects that keeps drama to a minimum.

Summary of key responsibilities:

Understand blueprint drawings and written specifications. As well as work orders, change orders and other construction related paperwork Perform rough and finish carpentry to company’s standard of quality and according to the plans and specifications. This includes ability to do layout, framing, siding. Install cabinets and trim, doors and windows, Have some experience with dry wall. Being able to do simple repairs in plumbing, electrical and flooring is a plus. Interact positively and collaboratively with the Owner and Architect. Able to meet and work with building inspectors Ensure jobsite safety, Maintain a safe jobsite. Install dust protection and weather protection.



Required Knowledge, skills and abilities:

The ability to read and understand construction documents Experience with all phases rough and finish carpentry Good communication skills Computer literate with proficiency in MS Word, Excel and outlook Neat appearance, non-smoker Reliable vehicle, preferably truck or van Ability to perform physically demanding work on a consistent basis, including lifting 60 lbs. Washington State drivers’ license and good driving record. Cell phone, full complement of hand tools and small power tools required. Team Player bilingual a plus.



To learn more about our company visit us at www.potterconstruction.com or www.facebook.com/potterconstruction

Send Resume, cover letter and references by email to [email protected]

All qualified candidates will be contacted.

Location: West Seattle Compensation $30-40/HR DOE We offer paid vacation time and sick time Health and dental benefits after 90 days of employment 401k plan with matching available Principals only, no recruiters

