SPONSORED : Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend:

The first home is a captivating and charming Ballard Bungalow:

This home has been renovated while maintaining its period charm.

Entire main floor has very good natural light.

Hardwood floors with dark inlays throughout the main.

Dining room and living room feature beautiful built-ins.

Over-sized kitchen with spacious eating bar.

Both bathrooms have been updated.

Downstairs boasts a large bonus room and a dedicated den area.

Dream, flat back yard with shed.Ideal location is just minutes from the heart of Ballard.

Must see!

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 15: Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

7403 8th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $774,950 MLS Number: 1564844 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1913 Approximate House SqFt: 1,820 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,218 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room High Tech Cabling



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2846.977454784974!2d-122.3686065842592!3d47.68263807918978!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x5490142faa837f83%3A0x5e7d74eef761e750!2s7403%208th%20Ave%20NW%2C%20Seattle%2C%20WA%2098117!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1581702115167!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2846.977454784974!2d-122.3686065842592!3d47.68263807918978!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x5490142faa837f83%3A0x5e7d74eef761e750!2s7403%208th%20Ave%20NW%2C%20Seattle%2C%20WA%2098117!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1581702115167!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Next up is an irresistible remodeled Craftsman in Tacoma:

Cheery 1921 square foot, 3 bedroom 2 bath home updated with all new modern systems but kept its authentic charm.

The kitchen has all new stainless appliances and a walk in pantry.

The living room as a beautiful brick fireplace with built in shelves.

Fully fenced and private yard perfect for play. Large fire pit area and plenty of room for gardening!

Enter the house through the mud room.

Huge detached garage with alley access.

Convenient commute location.

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 15: Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

6511 S. Park Ave, Tacoma, WA 98408 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $330,000 MLS Number: 1560884 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.75 Year Built: 1900 Approximate House SqFt: 1,921 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,388 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Wine Cellar Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room Pantry



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2873.350217414397!2d-122.44370058427496!3d47.19751827915973!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x5490ffd8218430f3%3A0x8b3185b0d32295ed!2s6511%20S%20Park%20Ave%2C%20Tacoma%2C%20WA%2098408!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1581702156545!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2873.350217414397!2d-122.44370058427496!3d47.19751827915973!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x5490ffd8218430f3%3A0x8b3185b0d32295ed!2s6511%20S%20Park%20Ave%2C%20Tacoma%2C%20WA%2098408!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1581702156545!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

The next Open House is a new East Hill of Kent Uplands masterpiece:

Very high-quality, contemporary two story home.

Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept.

Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances.

Generously sized eating space or dining room.

Main floor bedroom and main floor full bath and den.Upstairs 4 more bedrooms.

Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry.

Ideal outdoor living area and great lot.

Territorial views complete this home.

WHEN:

Sunday, Feb. 16: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE:

20814 103rd Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $694,950 MLS Number: 1558236 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3 Year Built: 2020 Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,565 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room Vaulted Ceilings Pantry Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2861.7781902065008!2d-122.20530718426798!3d47.41084727917218!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54905c3740ffe681%3A0x2bc0c67c0e1b1471!2s20814%20103rd%20Pl%20SE%2C%20Kent%2C%20WA%2098031!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1580451733971!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2861.7781902065008!2d-122.20530718426798!3d47.41084727917218!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54905c3740ffe681%3A0x2bc0c67c0e1b1471!2s20814%20103rd%20Pl%20SE%2C%20Kent%2C%20WA%2098031!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1580451733971!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

The final Open House is a brand new Home in the desirable Normandy Park neighborhood:

A spacious, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings. Entertain w/ ease in the Chef’s kitchen, anchored by a grand island and high-end appliances. Quartz countertops, high-end finishes, and plenty of storage. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master Suite w/ spa-like bath. Second floor laundry. 3 car garage. Covered sitting porch. Level yard w/ professional landscaping and sprinkler system. A/C and generator. This home will not disappoint!

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 15: 1 – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

18001 6th Place SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $1,069,994 MLS Number: 1520876 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.5 Year Built: 2019 Approximate House SqFt: 2,560 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,524 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room French Doors Vaulted Ceilings Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2848.2610086405934!2d-122.34605698426712!3d47.441568879174056!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x549044c99978a779%3A0x7463a217cd381d83!2s18001%206th%20Pl%20SW%2C%20Normandy%20Park%2C%20WA%2098166!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1569601399736!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2848.2610086405934!2d-122.34605698426712!3d47.441568879174056!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x549044c99978a779%3A0x7463a217cd381d83!2s18001%206th%20Pl%20SW%2C%20Normandy%20Park%2C%20WA%2098166!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1569601399736!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>