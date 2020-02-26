The King County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a repeat drunk driver who caused this crash in SeaTac over the weeknd was extremely lucky he didn’t hurt anyone.

“His luck ran out, of course, when he found himself in handcuffs,” police said.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of S. 228th St. & Military Rd. S. in SeaTac (map below), and learned that one driver rear-ended the other before crashing through a fence.

Following the crash, the offending driver left the scene, but was detained a few blocks away.

“He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, was slurring his words, and admitted to causing the earlier crash.”

He was arrested for the hit and run violation and suspicion of DUI.

Further investigation revealed that the driver was required to have an ignition interlock device on his vehicle due to prior offenses, but was driving a family member’s vehicle without their permission or insurance.