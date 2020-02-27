From the King County Sheriff’s Office:

Here’s an example of how thieves sometimes work in groups. Everyone in the group has a specific job to do. Such is the case with these thieves in SeaTac that we are trying to identify.

On Jan. 23, 2020 at around 4 p.m., the male suspect pictured below entered the d’Aigle Autoharps store at 19106 Des Moines Memorial Dr S, SeaTac, and distracted the shop owner.

The two females pictured below entered the store shortly thereafter and stole two custom guitars, while the male suspect continued to distract the owner. The guitars are unique pieces and together are valued at $4,300.

The trio arrived in the suspect vehicle pictured.