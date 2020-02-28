The Poverty Bay Wine Festival – one of western Washington’s premier wine tasting events – returns for 2020 with a new date – Saturday, March 7, 2020 – and a new venue the Highline College Event Pavilion.

Attendees can sample a diverse selection of wines from more than a dozen northwest wineries, as well as purchase any of their favorites from the Wine Store.

This is the first year that the Highline College location will host the festival, providing more room to roam and interact with representatives from each winery. Live entertainment from The Cory Wilds Band and guitarist Robbie Egelstad, along with a tasty mix of food options will encourage wine lovers to maximize their experience.

At one time a two-day event, the 2020 edition will focus on Saturday, March 7th with doors opening at Noon and running until 8 p.m. Easy access FREE parking will be available in both the north and south lots at Highline College, 2400 S. 240th Street in Des Moines.

GET TIX NOW!

Tickets are available for $25 in advance at www.drinktomusic.org and $30 at the door. Each ticket includes six (6) tasting tokens, and designated driver admission is $10. Attendees must be 21 or over. Several local businesses are also selling advance tickets, including The Quarterdeck, ABC Grocery, B & E Meats and Auntie Irene’s.

100% of the net proceeds from this special one-day event go to the civic and local causes powered by Destination Des Moines and the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park.