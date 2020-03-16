Gov. Jay Inslee and King County Executive Dow Constantine held a press conference in Seattle on Monday, Mar. 16, 2020 to discuss the expanding state and local response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

To limit the spread of this public health crisis, Constantine and Health Officer Jeff Duchin announced a new Local Health Order that directed public health actions effective Monday, March 16:

All events with more than 50 people are prohibited until further notice All events with fewer than 50 people are discouraged and prohibited unless organizers observe COVID-19 prevention measures. All bars, dance clubs, fitness and health clubs, movie theaters, nightclubs, and other social and recreational establishments will be closed until at least March 31. All restaurants and food service establishments cannot provide dining room service. They may remain open for drive-through, takeout and delivery. All other retail – including banks, grocery stores, hardware stores and pharmacies – should and may remain open, provided they observe COVID-19 prevention measures. Under the order, events include: community, civic, public, leisure, or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers; and similar activities.



