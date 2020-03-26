#MakeAJoyfulNoise on THURSDAY NIGHT, MAR. 26, 2020, starting at 8 p.m.!

From https://artbeat.seattle.gov/2020/03/26/seattle-comes-together-to-celebrate-people-on-the-front-lines-in-makeajoyfulnoise/:

The area’s cultural community –in association with the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (City of Seattle) – encourages residents to participate in a civic wide celebration of people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic response on Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020, starting at 8 p.m. sharp!

“Starting 8 p.m. sharp Thursday evening, we’re asking Seattleites to join a movement that began in European countries, opening our windows, standing on our balconies, from our front yards, backyards and or anywhere you can to make a joyful noise letting the healthcare and front line workers know how much we appreciate them. People can clap their hands, raise their voices, bang some pots and pans to show solidarity and let the front line know how much they are appreciated.”

The message is simple #MakeAJoyfulNoise asks us to:

Applaud our healthcare workers Celebrate those on the front lines Make a joyful noise at 8 p.m. starting Thursday (26th of March)



“We are doing this to celebrate the front lines, which include grocery store workers, supply chain specialists, janitors, Fire, Police, nurses and doctors and health care workers, sanitary workers, and so many more. We’d also like to bring some cheer to these dreary days in Seattle.

“So please join us and plant a little joy in everyone’s life this spring. Take a picture, make a video and post #MakeAJoyfulNoise as well as #SeattleTogether”