Crews working on the Federal Way Link Extension will be closing SR 99 between S. 204th Street and S. 208th Street in SeaTac starting Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 to complete and open a new bypass route.

Sound Transit says that all lanes of SR 99 will be closed beginning Friday at 8 p.m. and will remain closed through Sunday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m.

Northbound drivers will be detoured around the closure by heading west on S. 208th Street, north on 24th Avenue South, and east on South 200th Street back to SR 99. Drivers traveling south will head west on S. 200th Street, south on 26th Avenue South, and east on S. 208th Street back to SR 99.

Sound Transit is building this temporary bypass in order to construct the elevated light rail guideway. The bypass will be in place through the fall of 2022. Sound Transit will also begin work this year on a bridge over SR 99 as part of the Washington Department of Transportation’s SR 509 project.

This work is weather dependent. All project construction work is done under stringent COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

The Federal Way Link Extension will open for service in 2024.

For more information on the Federal Way Link Extension and to sign up for project updates, visit www.soundtransit.org/fwlink.