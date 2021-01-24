Puget Sound Fire – in partnership with King County Medic One – this week launched its new mobile COVID-19 vaccination program.

Developed to help protect at-risk individuals in local adult family homes, the program launched Jan. 21, 2021 with one unit, and will build soon to a total of 4-6 teams staffed with firefighters, paramedics, and nurses.

The immediate goal is for each of the teams to vaccinate residents of four adult family homes per day.

Puget Sound Fire will partner with Public Health – Seattle & King County. The program will initially serve adult family homes in the City of Kent and will expand to include adult family homes in the rest of the Puget Sound Fire response area, including the cities of SeaTac, Covington, Maple Valley, and unincorporated Fire Districts 37 and 43. The program will also soon serve larger long-term care facilities in addition to adult family homes throughout south King County. For members of the district’s communities that do not live in these facilities, King County Public Health is working with local officials on setting up mass vaccination sites.



For more information, please contact the King County Public Health at https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/health/covid-19.aspx