The new Casa Italiana – Italian Cultural Center will be hosting a no-contact Food Drive on Saturday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

“As we continue through the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are those among us who need help more than ever,” organizers said. “Please join us, in this, our inaugural effort of a new annual tradition, to give back to the community that has helped many of us so much.”

They are inviting all Italian, Italian-American and other community members in the Pacific Northwest to participate in this “no contact” Food Drive.

Event details:

WHEN: Saturday Feb. 20 & Sunday Feb. 21, 2021, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Casa Italiana, 13028 1st Ave S, Burien, WA 98168 (map below).

Volunteers will be staffing the parking area at Casa Italiana to unload donations of non-perishable foods.

The donations will be split between three food banks in the area:

Highline Area Food Bank: https://highlineareafoodbank.org White Center Food Bank: https://www.whitecenterfoodbank.org Tukwila Pantry – Emergency Food Bank: https://tukwilapantry.org



Volunteers will be observing social distancing protocol, including wearing masks and gloves to unload all food donations. Simply pull up, pop the trunk, and we will unload the donated items.

Many Items Are Needed

Items to donate, for example (that have not been opened or expired):

Canned food: tomatoes, sauce, meat, tuna, soup, fruit, vegetables, peanut butter, jelly Meal in a can: chili, stew, ravioli Meal in a box: burger/tuna helper, macaroni and cheese Dry goods: packaged-pasta, cereal, oatmeal, pancake mix, rice, beans Hygiene: shampoo, toilet paper, toothpaste, soap, feminine products, deodorant, sanitizer Baby items: diapers (sizes medium and large), baby wipes, formula, baby food



See Our Progress

For those who are interested in seeing the progress made in transforming the Casa building from its former state to its newly updated condition (a work still in progress), you will be able to drive around the building to see the changes made to the exterior and grounds. While the pandemic currently limits our holding any sort of “Open House”, we may be able to offer small groups of people socially-distanced tours of the interior on as “as available” basis.

“Please stop by ‘Casa’ and help us help those in need as we continue to take steps to establish the new Casa Italiana – Italian Cultural Center,” Martin Nigrelle, President, Board of Directors said.

Mail: PO Box 48232, Burien WA 98148 Web: CasaItalianaCC.org Email: [email protected] Phone: 206-735-7152



Casa Italiana – Italian Cultural Center is located at 13028 First Ave. S., Burien WA 98168: