Face Masks have been required at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) since May 2020, and the Port of Seattle wants to remind everyone that they’re now mandatory at all U.S. airports.

“We welcome this new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) that makes it federal law to wear masks at U.S. airports,” the Port said.

In addition to a robust Mask Up SEA campaign to provide notification of the masking requirements, these new federal mandates reinforce this important health and safety practice.

The Port is offering free masks available for anyone who needs one.

“We aim for educational and friendly interactions with travelers like the Mask Up SEA Cart, and we have already handed out over 38,000 free masks at SEA. However, non-compliance after repeated warnings could result in citation and potential removal from the premises.”

The Port says its [email protected] program takes a multi-layered approach in support of the health and well-being of our passengers and airport workers, including requiring employees and passengers to wear face masks, escalating our own cleaning and disinfecting, making physical distancing possible, making space at our airport for on-site testing, and deploying touchless technologies.

“We look forward to working with the federal government to continue to develop new protocols and mandates that increase the safety of the air travel experience.”

Learn more from the CDC about this as well as how to make sure your mask fulfills the requirement.