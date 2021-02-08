SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help regarding an Acura that was recently stolen in SeaTac, then stripped and dumped:

Our cars are more than transportation. Each mile becomes a memory in a rolling scrapbook. From first drives to second dates, our cars are silent partners in the milestones of our lives. This is why auto theft, for the King County Sheriff’s Office, is more than a property crime.

On January 23rd, 2021, this Acura was stolen from a SeaTac driveway. Only three days later, it had been stripped of a bumper, gauges, brake lights and much more. It was ultimately ‘dumped’ in SE King County by an unidentified 30-year old man. He left in a black Civic that many will suspect, like this Acura, was stolen.

The responding King County deputy did a thorough investigation and recovered a latent finger print. Technicians with AFIS, King County’s Automated Fingerprint Identification System, will use this print and their skills to hopefully name this unidentified suspect.

Know something about this theft? Please call the King County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (206/296-3311) and ask to speak with a SeaTac detective (C21002541).