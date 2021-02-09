The National Weather Service is predicting that cold air from the interior of British Columbia will continue to filter into the region through the end of the week, bringing with it a chance of SNOW.

“A series of weather systems will bring the potential for impactful snowfall to the area,” weather experts said.

The first significant system will arrive Thursday afternoon and night, with another possible system arriving Saturday.

Unseasonably cool and unsettled conditions will continue into next week, with lows predicted in the mid-20s.

“Saturday`s forecast will be anything but straightforward,” NOAA said. “As things stand, the end result will heavily depend on the depth of the cold air in place over the region and the amount of moisture the system brings with it. Model ensembles show a significant spread in possible snow amounts across the region on Saturday. This is heavily predicated on the path of the surface low with this system. If it moves onshore across the north Olympic Peninsula, low level southerly flow will attempt to quickly scour out the colder air and possibly result in a heavy wet snow for a portion of the area with a changeover to rain/snow mix over the Southwest Interior. If it takes a southern route, nearly all of the region could see impactful snowfall.”

Here’s the detailed forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of snow after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Light northeast wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Wind chill values between 21 and 26. North northeast wind around 8 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Thursday: Snow likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. East wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Thursday Night: Snow likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northeast wind 7 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Friday: A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Friday Night: Snow likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Saturday: Snow likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Saturday Night: A chance of snow before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Sunday: A chance of snow, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Monday/Washington’s Birthday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Monday Night:A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

