SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office want to remind all that “a ride with Grandpa should never be this dangerous or include an open container of alcohol”:

Police say that on Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:30 p.m., a city of SeaTac deputy initiated a traffic stop after noticing a Honda Civic driving erratically in the 1600 block of South 188th Street.

As the deputy turned on his lights, the vehicle continued driving in the same fashion and did not pull over immediately. After several blocks, the vehicle finally pulled over to the side of the road.

When deputies approached the car, they noticed a child under the age of 5 in the passenger seat. This, by the way, is a no no! Kids that small should never ride in the front seat. There was also a baby in a car carrier in the back seat.

Deputies asked the driver for his license, registration and proof of insurance, which the male stated he didn’t have. When asked his name, the male provided a misspelled version, however dispatch was able to find his name and determined that his driver’s license had been suspended. The man was also required to have an ignition interlock device, but the vehicle did not have one.

Because of the smell of intoxicants in the vehicle and an open container on the console, the male agreed to both a field sobriety and preliminary breath test. After failing both, he was taken into custody.

Deputies allowed the male to call his wife to come pick up their grandchildren that were inside the car.

The driver, a resident of south King County, was transported to SCORE (South Correctional Entity) Jail.

The charges of DUI and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Ignition Interlock has been forwarded to the city of SeaTac Prosecutor’s Office.