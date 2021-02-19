[Compiled by Gene Achziger]
They are often referred to as off-year elections, but there is nothing off about them. They are some of the most hands-on elected positions we have, affecting — among other things — our schools, our roads, even our water.
Got a better idea for schools? Sick of your city councilmember? Just want to get involved? Whatever your motivation, below is a list of details for open positions, contact information, and the current officeholders. Not all incumbents will be running again.
And it is not too early to get started. Filing for office will take place May 17-21; learn more here.
Elections will be held:
- Primary Election will be on Aug. 3, 2021
- General Election will be on Nov. 2, 2021
King County Elections expects to have its 2021 Candidates Manual published by Feb. 28; more info here.
And remember, once you declare yourself a candidate – even if it is before the filing date — you must register with the Public Disclosure Commission: https://www.pdc.wa.gov/
Below are the seats up for election, including positions/names of current incumbents:
King County Executive
King County Chinook Building
401 5th Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98104
[email protected]
(206) 263-9600
- Four-year term
- Compensation: $248,147
- Position up for election Nov. 2, 2021: Dow Constantine
King County Council
516 Third Ave, Room 1200
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 477-1000
Email: [email protected]
- Four-year terms
- Meets: First, second, third and fourth Tuesdays
- Compensation: $163,394
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021:
- King County Council District 5: Dave Upthegrove
Port of Seattle
2711 Alaskan Way
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 787-3000
portseattle.org
- Four-year terms
- Meets: Second and fourth Tuesdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021:
- Port of Seattle Position 1: Ryan Calkins
- Port of Seattle Position 3: Stephanie Bowman
- Port of Seattle Position 5: Peter Steinbrueck
Highline School District
15675 Ambaum Blvd SW
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 631-3000
highlineschools.org
- Four-year terms
- Meets: First and third Wednesdays
- Compensation: $50 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021:
- Highline School Board District 2: Angelica Alvarez
- Highline School Board District 3: Joe Van
Tukwila School District
4640 S 144th St.
Tukwila, WA 98168
(206) 901-8000
tukwilaschools.org
- Four-year terms
- Meets: Second and fourth Tuesdays
- Compensation: $50 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Tukwila School Board District 1: Tracy Russell
- Tukwila School Board District 3: Bridgette Agpaoa Ryder
Kent School District
12033 SE 256th St.
Kent, WA 98030
(253) 373-7000
kent.k12.wa.us
- Four-year terms
- Meets: Second and fourth Wednesdays
- Compensation: $50 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Kent School Board District 1: Joseph Bento (two-year term)
- Kent School Board District 4: Denise Daniels
- Kent School Board District 5: Maya Vengadasalam
City of Seatac
4800 S 188th St.
SeaTac, WA 98188
(206) 973-4800
seatacwa.gov
- Four-year terms
- Meets: Generally, second and fourth Tuesdays
- Compensation: $1,000 per month
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Seatac City Council Position 2: Stanley Tombs
- Seatac City Council Position 4: Clyde Hill
- Seatac City Council Position 6: Pam Fernald
Highline Water District
23828 30th Ave S.
Kent, WA 98032
(206) 824-0375
highlinewater.org
- Six-year terms
- Meets: First and third Wednesdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Highline Water District Position 3: Kathleen Quong-Vermeire
- Highline Water District Position 5: Vince Koester
King County Water District 20
12606 1st Ave S.
Burien, WA 98168
(206) 243-3990
kcwd20.com
- Six-year terms
- Meets: First and third Wednesdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- King County Water District 20 Position 3: Darold P. Doell
King County Water District 49
415 SW 153rd St.
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 242-8535
wd49.org
- Six-year terms
- Meets: Second and fourth Wednesdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- King County Water District 49 Position 3: Tom Jovanovich
King County Water District 125
3460 S 148th St., Suite 110
Tukwila, WA 98168
(
206) 242-9547
waterdistrict125.com
- Six-year terms
- Meets: Second and fourth Thursdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- King County Water District 125 Position 2: Leebue Maidesil (four-year term)
- King County Water District 125 Position 3: Laura Marrone
Midway Sewer District
3030 S 240th St.
Kent, WA 98032
(206) 824-4960
midwaysewer.org
- Six-year terms
- Meets: Second and fourth Wednesdays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Midway Sewer District Position 2: Jack Hendrickson
- Midway Sewer District Position 3: George Landon
Southwest Suburban Sewer District
17840 Des Moines Memorial Dr S.
Burien, WA 98148-1706
(206) 244-9575
swssd.org
- Meets: First and third Tuesdays of the month
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Southwest Suburban Sewer District Position 3: Susan (Suzy) Genzale
Valley View Sewer District
3460 S 148th, Suite 100
Seattle, WA 98168
(206) 242-3236
valleyviewsewer.org
- Six-year terms
- Meets: First and third Tuesdays of the month
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- Valley View Sewer District Position 3: Pam Carter
King County Public Hospital District 1 (Valley Medical Center)
400 S 43rd St.
Renton, WA 98058
(425) 228-3450
Valleymed.org
- Six-year terms
- Meets: First Mondays
- Compensation: $128 per diem
- Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021
- King County Public Hospital District 1, Position 2: Jim Griggs
- King County Public Hospital District 1, Position 4: Lawton Montgomery
