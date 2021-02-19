[Compiled by Gene Achziger]

They are often referred to as off-year elections, but there is nothing off about them. They are some of the most hands-on elected positions we have, affecting — among other things — our schools, our roads, even our water.

Got a better idea for schools? Sick of your city councilmember? Just want to get involved? Whatever your motivation, below is a list of details for open positions, contact information, and the current officeholders. Not all incumbents will be running again.

And it is not too early to get started. Filing for office will take place May 17-21; learn more here.

Elections will be held:

Primary Election will be on Aug. 3, 2021 General Election will be on Nov. 2, 2021



King County Elections expects to have its 2021 Candidates Manual published by Feb. 28; more info here.

And remember, once you declare yourself a candidate – even if it is before the filing date — you must register with the Public Disclosure Commission: https://www.pdc.wa.gov/

Below are the seats up for election, including positions/names of current incumbents:

King County Executive

King County Chinook Building

401 5th Ave Suite 800

Seattle, WA 98104

[email protected]

(206) 263-9600

Four-year term Compensation: $248,147 Position up for election Nov. 2, 2021: Dow Constantine



King County Council

516 Third Ave, Room 1200

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 477-1000

Four-year terms Meets: First, second, third and fourth Tuesdays Compensation: $163,394 Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021: King County Council District 5: Dave Upthegrove



Port of Seattle

2711 Alaskan Way

Seattle, WA 98121

(206) 787-3000​

Four-year terms Meets: Second and fourth Tuesdays Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021: Port of Seattle Position 1: Ryan Calkins Port of Seattle Position 3: Stephanie Bowman Port of Seattle Position 5: Peter Steinbrueck



Highline School District

15675 Ambaum Blvd SW

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 631-3000

Four-year terms Meets: First and third Wednesdays Compensation: $50 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021: Highline School Board District 2: Angelica Alvarez Highline School Board District 3: Joe Van



Tukwila School District

4640 S 144th St.

Tukwila, WA 98168

(206) 901-8000

tukwilaschools.org

Four-year terms Meets: Second and fourth Tuesdays Compensation: $50 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Tukwila School Board District 1: Tracy Russell Tukwila School Board District 3: Bridgette Agpaoa Ryder



Kent School District

12033 SE 256th St.

Kent, WA 98030

(253) 373-7000

kent.k12.wa.us

Four-year terms Meets: Second and fourth Wednesdays Compensation: $50 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Kent School Board District 1: Joseph Bento (two-year term) Kent School Board District 4: Denise Daniels Kent School Board District 5: Maya Vengadasalam



City of Seatac

4800 S 188th St.

SeaTac, WA 98188

(206) 973-4800

seatacwa.gov

Four-year terms Meets: Generally, second and fourth Tuesdays Compensation: $1,000 per month Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Seatac City Council Position 2: Stanley Tombs Seatac City Council Position 4: Clyde Hill Seatac City Council Position 6: Pam Fernald



Highline Water District

23828 30th Ave S.

Kent, WA 98032

(206) 824-0375

highlinewater.org

Six-year terms Meets: First and third Wednesdays Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Highline Water District Position 3: Kathleen Quong-Vermeire Highline Water District Position 5: Vince Koester



King County Water District 20

12606 1st Ave S.

Burien, WA 98168

(206) 243-3990

kcwd20.com

Six-year terms Meets: First and third Wednesdays Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 King County Water District 20 Position 3: Darold P. Doell



King County Water District 49

415 SW 153rd St.

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 242-8535

wd49.org

Six-year terms Meets: Second and fourth Wednesdays Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 King County Water District 49 Position 3: Tom Jovanovich



King County Water District 125

3460 S 148th St., Suite 110

Tukwila, WA 98168

( 206) 242-9547

waterdistrict125.com

Six-year terms Meets: Second and fourth Thursdays Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 King County Water District 125 Position 2: Leebue Maidesil (four-year term) King County Water District 125 Position 3: Laura Marrone



Midway Sewer District

3030 S 240th St.

Kent, WA 98032

(206) 824-4960

midwaysewer.org

Six-year terms Meets: Second and fourth Wednesdays Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Midway Sewer District Position 2: Jack Hendrickson Midway Sewer District Position 3: George Landon



Southwest Suburban Sewer District

17840 Des Moines Memorial Dr S.

Burien, WA 98148-1706

(206) 244-9575

swssd.org

Meets: First and third Tuesdays of the month Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Southwest Suburban Sewer District Position 3: Susan (Suzy) Genzale



Valley View Sewer District

3460 S 148th, Suite 100

Seattle, WA 98168

(206) 242-3236

valleyviewsewer.org

Six-year terms Meets: First and third Tuesdays of the month Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Valley View Sewer District Position 3: Pam Carter



King County Public Hospital District 1 (Valley Medical Center)

400 S 43rd St.

Renton, WA 98058

(425) 228-3450

Valleymed.org