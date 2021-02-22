Due to a planned rail replacement, Sound Transit says that its Link light rail service will be single-tracking at the Tukwila International Boulevard Station and SeaTac/Airport Station starting at 9 p.m. tonight – Monday, Feb. 22 – until the end of service.

During this time, the northbound platforms at both stations will be closed. The southbound platform will be used for both northbound and southbound travel. Passengers should be aware of the direction of the trains arriving at the stations, as that will be the direction in which the trains will continue. Normal service will be restored at the stations at the start of morning service on Tuesday, Feb. 23.



All Sound Transit passengers must wear face coverings consistent with public health directives. Riders should also follow social distancing and other critical health guidelines to protect the community.