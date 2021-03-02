The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is holding a Virtual Open House for residents of SeaTac and surrounding communities to explore its new Expressway Project on SR 509.

WSDOT says it will be starting construction on the SR 509, I-5 to 24th Ave S. – Expressway Project in 2022.

This project is part of WSDOT’s effort to extend SR 509 from where it currently ends on S. 188th Street by Sea-Tac Airport to I- 5.

This online open house includes items like the construction timeline, information about what’s included in the project, construction impacts, and more.

It will be open from now until this Friday, March 5, 2021.

“Please visit each page to learn more about the project and make any comments on the Comments and Survey Page. We also hope you will take a few minutes to complete the brief survey on that same page.”



