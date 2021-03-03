SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are asking if anyone recognizes the guy in this surveillance video? They say he’s associated with package theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

“It’s a case our SeaTac detectives would like your help to solve,” police said.

Police say that on Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:24 a.m., their 9-1-1 communications center received a call reporting a package theft at his neighbor’s home in the 21000 block of 37th Court South (map below).

The caller told deputies that his security cameras caught a male running to his neighbor’s porch and stealing a package. The male suspect then ran to a black sedan that had circled the block, and the sedan left the neighborhood in an unknown direction.

Deputies checked the area and viewed the video, however due to the quality they were unable to make out a plate.

The next day we were notified by the owner of the stolen package, who gave us this footage of the incident, in which the license plate can be seen. The vehicle pictured was reported stolen, and recently recovered unoccupied, in the city of Tukwila.

If you have any information on the individual involved, please contact the non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 reference cast #C21005396.