SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are sharing another successful track by their beloved K9 Oscar:

Police say that on Mar. 5, 2021, their 9-1-1 communications center received a report of a commercial burglary in progress in the city of SeaTac in the 2100 block of International Boulevard South (map below).

The caller stated his business had recently been burglarized, where the suspect(s) had stolen catalytic converters from vehicles in his parking lot. Due to the recent thefts, the owner installed a fence and would check on his business at various times. On this particular night, he observed a male cut a hole in his fence and enter the property with two other males. This is when he called 9-1-1.

Arriving deputies found several males running eastbound up a hill adjacent to the business. King County Sheriff’s Office K9 handler Deputy Grose, along with his partner K9 Oscar, responded to assist in locating the suspects.

K9 Oscar located two suspects, one of which was hiding in a dumpster. The third suspect, who may have left behind two rubber gloves, could not be found.

Incident to arrest, a search of one of the suspects found a pair of wire cutters. Also found on the property was a bag of tools containing Sawzall blades and bolt cutters. All of these are consistent with tools used to commit burglaries.

Both men were arrested and booked into the King County Jail on the charge of Burglary in the 2nd Degree.