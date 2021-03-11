SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office say ‘Illegal dumping cannot be tolerated,’ and will be prosecuted:

It’s not only unsightly but can also pose a public safety and health hazard. When a SeaTac woman saw it happening in her neighborhood, she jumped into action with her trusty camera.

The witness called 911 on Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:21 a.m. to report she had just witnessed a male and female, in their 50s, unloading furniture onto a sidewalk at the 13600 block of 24th Avenue South (map below). They were driving a blue Infiniti SUV.

The witness managed to take a series of photos, including the SUV (with the license plate), the female suspect, and the furniture dumped on the sidewalk.

When a deputy examined the photos, he was able to pull up the registration of the SUV based on the license plate. The registered owner’s photo clearly matched the female suspect in the photo.

Deputies went to the registered owner’s address and found the suspect vehicle in the driveway. However, no one would come to the door.

The items dumped on the road included a large mattress, a bed frame, and a large bedding bag, all blocking the sidewalk.

SeaTac roads were called to pick up the dumped items at taxpayer’s expense.

Based on the incriminating photos which clearly show the registered owner’s face, and her vehicle at the scene, one count of illegal dumping was forwarded to the SeaTac prosecutor.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office