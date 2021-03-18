A free Health Insurance Enrollment Fair will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Sea-Tac Airport parking garage.

This free event will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and is meant for current and laid-off airport employees, their families and airport communities:

Get in-person help to enroll in an affordable health insurance plan Get your health insurance questions answered Talk with navigators who speak multiple languages including Spanish and Amharic See if you are eligible for an ORCA LIFT bus pass ($10 pre-loaded card if you qualify)



WHERE: Sea-Tac Airport Parking Garage, 1st Floor, between orange and purple elevators.

By car:

Enter parking garage through GENERAL PARKING. -PARK on the 8th FLOOR of the Parking Garage (the 8th

floor of the parking garage has lots of available spaces). Take the orange or purple elevator to the 1st Floor. -Bring your parking ticket for validation during the event.



By light rail or other:

Enter the parking garage from the light rail station or walk across a skybridge from the main terminal if inside the airport. You will be on the 4th floor. Take the orange or purple elevator to the 1st Floor.



MASKS & SAFE DISTANCING REQUIRED. If you do not have a mask, we will give you one.

QUESTIONS: Call Airport Jobs at 206-787-7501 or visit: www.portjobs.org.