The City of SeaTac announced that its traditional Egg Hunt is returning this year – but as a drive-through event – on Saturday, April 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This Egg Hunt is an annual event held for hundreds of kids at Angle Lake Park.

“However, this year the event will look different” as it will become a drive-through event.

This year, the popular event is moving to a new location – the SeaTac Community Center located at 13735 24th Ave S. (map below).

Other changes include following Public Health – Seattle King County guidelines, and to keep the public and staff safe from COVID-19, this year it will be a drive-through event.

Partnering with the Puget Sound Fire Authority and of course the Easter Bunny, City Parks staff will transform the lower Community Center parking lot into a colorful wonderland for families to drive through with their vehicles.

At the end of the drive-through, kids will be given a treat bag.

For more details, please call the Community Center at (206) 973-4682.