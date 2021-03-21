SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents about an increase in the theft of catalytic converters:

A sawzall and a few minutes. That’s all it takes to swipe your catalytic converter. The thieves will cash money from recycling your property and you’ll get a big bill when you have to replace your catalytic converter. It doesn’t seem fair, does it?

Catalytic converter thefts are up 400% in some communities. So it’s always a good day when we can literally catch thieves in the act.

Around 3 a.m. on March 3, 2021, King County deputies and their canine partners serving SeaTac found two suspects burglarizing an automotive business in the 21000 block. of International Blvd, (map below) a site victimized by previous thefts.

Deputies serving Burien and unincorporated King County, along with assistance of Des Moines Police, established a perimeter around the business. K9 Oscar and K9 Oso were called in to help search the premises.

The K9 handlers used their PA to announce their intent to deploy the dogs for the people hiding inside. The thought of being found by K9 Oscar was enough for the first suspect to surrender. A second suspect hid himself in a dumpster before hearing warnings from K9 Oso’s handler. He gave himself up too.

Cordless saws and other recovered tools suggested these men were back for more catalytic converters. Both men were booked into the King County Jail for Commercial Burglary.

For Oscar and Oso, this was another job well done.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office