SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a recent home burglary in SeaTac:

When we engage with residents throughout our service areas, among their top concerns are property crimes. We all work hard for the things we own, and there is no greater violation than a criminal taking it from us.

Neighbors in SeaTac – let’s band together and see if we can get this guy identified to help the residents who were victimized on Mar. 17, 2021.

Around 9:10 a.m., our 9-1-1 communications center received a residential burglary call in the 21500 block of 42nd Avenue South (map below).

The victim told deputies the burglar was captured on a neighbor’s home surveillance video. The suspect entered the detached garage sometime overnight and broke or pried open the driver’s window of homeowner’s Honda Civic, which was found on the ground. The car was ransacked and a grey and yellow Cannondale bicycle was stolen.

The suspect appears to be a light-skinned male, approximately 35-years old, medium build, wearing a red baseball hat backwards, black gator face covering, grey tank top, black pants, black gloves, and a square black backpack bearing a white “Apple” logo.

If you can identify the individual in the photo, please contact our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and refer to case #C21008395.