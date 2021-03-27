The Port of Seattle announced this week that 1,500 COVID vaccinations have been given to employees at Sea-Tac Airport.

As we previously reported, the Port worked with the Washington Department of Health, FEMA, and Safeway/Albertsons to open a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to provide inoculations for transportation workers at the airport.

Priority is for frontline and essential workers who would be the most vulnerable, including workers with airlines, security, the Port, and other tenants at the airport.

“Airport workers have been serving the public every single day of the pandemic,” the Port said. “They are essential workers and they showed up for us. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is one of King County’s largest job sites and thousands work there. Keeping them safe and healthy at work is a critical step towards connecting this region to recovery. We’re excited to reach this milestone at the #COVID19 vaccination clinic for workers at SEA.”

Here’s a video about the milestone: