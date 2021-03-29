SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that a woman was caught in a stolen Mercedes and arrested in SeaTac recently:

On Sunday afternoon, Mar. 21, 2021, King County Sheriff’s Office detectives serving SeaTac located this stolen Mercedes in a parking lot near the 16700 block of International Blvd (map below). It had been stolen, just three-days prior, from a nearby motel after the owner left his keys in the SUV.

Deputies with marked patrol cars responded to assist their partners. Placing the Ford Interceptor PIT bar against the SUV’s left rear bumper helped prevent its escape. The passenger window was shattered by deputies when the female suspect, and only occupant, was unresponsive to deputies’ commands. Neither she nor any members of the Sheriff’s Office were injured.

Today’s car theft was not her first. Deputies learned she had two, $10,000 felony warrants for possessing a stolen vehicle and eluding police. In addition to those warrants, our suspect was booked into the King County Jail for this stolen Mercedes. This was our driver’s fourth booking into the King County Jail in less than four months.

We congratulate deputies in SeaTac for another safe arrest and stolen vehicle recovery.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office