On Friday night, April 9, 2021, SeaTac Police deputies responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 in the 20600 block of Military Road S. in SeaTac (map below).
Police responded around 7:55 p.m. and found a 34-year old male had been shot.
He was transported to Harborview with non-life threatening injuries.
A person of interest was detained.
KCSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
