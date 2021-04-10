On Friday night, April 9, 2021, SeaTac Police deputies responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 in the 20600 block of Military Road S. in SeaTac (map below).

Police responded around 7:55 p.m. and found a 34-year old male had been shot.

He was transported to Harborview with non-life threatening injuries.

A person of interest was detained.

KCSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

