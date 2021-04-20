The former Maywood Elementary School site located at 1410 South 200th Street in SeaTac (map below) will be redeveloped into an industrial building complex, the city announced this week.

This has been a surplus property of the Highline School District for many years, and was closed to students in the 1970s. It has since served other purposes for the District.

Here’s more info from the city:

City of SeaTac economic development staff reengaged with the District in early 2018 to support the District’s efforts to sell the surplus property for redevelopment. The City’s Comprehensive Plan designates land use in that area as industrial. The airport’s third runway is north of the site and the future State Route 509 completion project will run along the northeastern corner of the property.

In 2020, the District completed a request for proposals (RFP) which resulted in the selection of Bridge Development as the buyer for the site.

Bride Development has submitted preliminary plans to the City of SeaTac indicating three (3) industrial buildings on approximately 16.5 acres, including the former school site. The buildings will total about 310,000 square feet and have the potential of housing more than 500 employees. Future building users include warehousing, distribution, light manufacturing, and similar types of industrial uses.

This development follows the recent completion of the City’s project to improve the South 200th Street and Des Moines Memorial Drive intersection, adding left turn pockets in all directions, new sidewalks, new bike lanes, and improved signalization.

To learn more about land use notices, click here.

For economic development questions, please reach out to Aleksandr Yeremeyev, Economic Development Manager at [email protected] or 206-973-4843.