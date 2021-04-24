Praisealujah Food Distribution has teamed up with Les Schwab to continue to fight hunger and feed America, and will be holding a big food giveaway this Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Burien.

“If you or your neighbors or anyone needs food, please come and join us.”

The event will run from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Les Schwab located at 13609 1st Ave S. in Burien (map below).

“Lots of bounty for your trunk!”

Big shout out to Cascadia Food, East West Food Rescue, and all involved behind the scenes!

WHAT: Praisealujah Food Dist. and Les Schwab Tire Center annual food give away!!

WHEN: Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

INFO; More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/450100876258595/

WHERE: Les Schwab, 13609 1st Ave S. Burien, WA 98168: