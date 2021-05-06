SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying these two, suspected of stealing from a SeaTac church:

Now this is bad karma. Stealing from a church.

In the overnight hours of April 29, 2021, these two broke in to an underground garage located in the 19600 block of International Boulevard in SeaTac. They quickly snatched up a backpack leaf blower and a box of additional items.

The padlock to a gate on the south side of the church had been drilled open so we believe this was their entry point.

If you recognize either suspect or have any information on this burglary, our SeaTac detectives would like to hear from you.

Please call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and refer to case #C21013261.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office