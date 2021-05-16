All are invited to come visit the lovely Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden at North SeaTac Park on Wednesday, May 19, starting at 9 a.m,, with the WABI Weekday Walkers.

Walkers will start at the garden and walk for about an hour through the 11-acre garden and beyond into the extensive recreational park as walkers wish.

The garden, opened in 2000, has at its heart the “Paradise Garden,” an award-winning horticultural treasure created by Elda Behm. When her neighborhood was demolished in the 1990s for the airport’s third runway, Behm’s extensive plant collection was relocated to form the basis of the Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden. Similarly, the Seiki Japanese Garden was physically relocated to the Botanical Garden due to airport runway expansion.

WHAT: WABI Walkers at the Japanese Garden WHEN: Wednesday, May 19, 2021; please arrive 5-10 minutes early so we can leave promptly at 9 a.m. WHERE: Garden gate by parking lot of SeaTac Senior Center/Community Center. 13735 24th Ave. S., SeaTac.

Enter from S. 136th Street at 22nd Ave. S. (see map below.)

Questions?

For questions, comments and suggestions, please contact: Laura Kennedy Gould at [email protected] OR contact Maureen Hoffmann at [email protected].