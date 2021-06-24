SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office want everyone to know that “there is never a wrong time to do the right thing”:

Hit, run, return.

Early Saturday morning, deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 13100 block of 22nd Ave S, in southwest King County, to investigate this hit & run collision.

A witness followed the driver of this white van nearly five blocks after it struck an unoccupied, parked SUV. The van’s right front tire was left at the scene. The fact it traveled that distance, on only three wheels, is a story unto itself.

After dumping the van in the parking lot of a community center, the subject fled. Sometimes fleeing drivers reconsider their actions and make better choices. In this case, a witness intervened and convinced this young man to voluntarily return to the scene where he was interviewed by deputies. Doing the right thing in this case is expected to result in lesser charges.

Remember, if you’re ever involved in a collision with a parked car, state law requires you to stop, attempt to find the other and, if unsuccessful, leave a note.

There is never a wrong time to do the right thing.

Photo courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office