Watch the Euro Cup Final at Casa this Sunday, July 11, 2021

Join us this Sunday, July 11, 2021 for EURO CUP FINAL between Italy and England!

We will have a family-friendly event with a big screen TV and a wine and beer garden!

DATE & TIME:

    • Sunday, July 11, 2021
    • 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

SPECIALS:

    • $5, 8 oz. coffee and croissant special. Other specialty menu items!

LOCATION: 13028 First Ave. S., Burien, WA 98168 (map below)

SHOP: We’ve stocked up on Casa Swag! More shirts, hats and sweaters!

“See you all Sunday!”

More info here.

⚽️ 🇮🇹 ⚽️ 🇮🇹 ⚽️ 🇮🇹 🎉 🎉 🎉
FORZA AZZURRI!

Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S.:

