Watch the Euro Cup Final at Casa this Sunday, July 11, 2021
Join us this Sunday, July 11, 2021 for EURO CUP FINAL between Italy and England!
We will have a family-friendly event with a big screen TV and a wine and beer garden!
DATE & TIME:
- Sunday, July 11, 2021
- 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
SPECIALS:
- $5, 8 oz. coffee and croissant special. Other specialty menu items!
LOCATION: 13028 First Ave. S., Burien, WA 98168 (map below)
SHOP: We’ve stocked up on Casa Swag! More shirts, hats and sweaters!
“See you all Sunday!”
More info here.
⚽️ 🇮🇹 ⚽️ 🇮🇹 ⚽️ 🇮🇹 🎉 🎉 🎉
FORZA AZZURRI!
Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S.:
