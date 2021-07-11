Photo courtesy @PugetSoundFire

A fire burned the Hanover Apartment complex Saturday night, July 10, 2021, in the 3200 block of S. 192nd Street in SeaTac, displacing around 85 residents.

Four people – including an infant – have been reported injured by the blaze, with two in critical condition, and two in serious condition.

The Red Cross is on-site, providing services for anyone who needs support.

Around 11:30 p.m., Puget Sound Fire was dispatched to the Hanover Apartments. Firefighters from additional agencies also responded, including King County Fire District No. 2, Tukwila, Renton, King County Medic One and South King Fire & Rescue.

Cause of the fire has not yet publicly announced, but SeaTac City Councilmember Pam Fernald said in a Facebook post that it was arson:

“****UPDATE: The city just received new information from our Regional Fire Authority. ( It didn’t say that it was confidential so I wanted to share with the community.) The fire was arson and the person has been arrested for arson and booked into the KC Jail. He was a resident at the complex. The community may want to follow this and let the judge know this person should not be released back into the community!!!”

According to South Sound News:

When crews arrived, they had heavy smoke and fire throughout the entire front of the building. Crews immediately upgraded the call to a second alarm.

While that was happening, crews got reports of multiple people needing to be rescued from the top floor on the backside of the building.

By the time the fire was called under control, a 3rd alarm had been called to help fight this blaze.

4 people have been reported injured in this fire, 2 are in critical condition, and 2 are in serious condition. One being an infant.

Even though cause is under investigation, we have heard unconfirmed reports that a person might be detained in relation to the fire.