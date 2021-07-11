A fire burned the Hanover Apartment complex Saturday night, July 10, 2021, in the 3200 block of S. 192nd Street in SeaTac, displacing around 85 residents.
Four people – including an infant – have been reported injured by the blaze, with two in critical condition, and two in serious condition.
The Red Cross is on-site, providing services for anyone who needs support.
Around 11:30 p.m., Puget Sound Fire was dispatched to the Hanover Apartments. Firefighters from additional agencies also responded, including King County Fire District No. 2, Tukwila, Renton, King County Medic One and South King Fire & Rescue.
Cause of the fire has not yet publicly announced, but SeaTac City Councilmember Pam Fernald said in a Facebook post that it was arson:
“****UPDATE: The city just received new information from our Regional Fire Authority. ( It didn’t say that it was confidential so I wanted to share with the community.) The fire was arson and the person has been arrested for arson and booked into the KC Jail. He was a resident at the complex. The community may want to follow this and let the judge know this person should not be released back into the community!!!”
According to South Sound News:
When crews arrived, they had heavy smoke and fire throughout the entire front of the building. Crews immediately upgraded the call to a second alarm.
While that was happening, crews got reports of multiple people needing to be rescued from the top floor on the backside of the building.
By the time the fire was called under control, a 3rd alarm had been called to help fight this blaze.
4 people have been reported injured in this fire, 2 are in critical condition, and 2 are in serious condition. One being an infant.
Even though cause is under investigation, we have heard unconfirmed reports that a person might be detained in relation to the fire.
DISPATCH: Commerical Structure Fire – Confirmed @ HANOVER APTS B #A-, 3115 S 192ND ST #A-, SEATAC.
Responding Dept: Kent
Unit(s): E383, E372#PugetSoundFire #Kent
This fire was located at 3200 South 192nd Street in SeaTac Washington. Just a block east of highway 99. I know I was going to rent there at one time a few years back. I hope the people that were taken to hospitals especially the infant are going to be fine I’ll pray on that one. pic.twitter.com/PtQsnPOxj7
3rd Alarm has been struck for the fire in SeaTac. @tukwilafd @KingCountyFire2 @IAFF2595 @ZONE3PIOs @PugetSoundFire are all responding to join in the fire response.
Apartment fire in SeaTac with @PugetSoundFire @KingCountyFire2 @Southkingfire pic.twitter.com/gkNtaAEJf6
Our volunteers responded to an early morning apartment fire in #Seatac.
The aftermath of an overnight 3-alarm fire in SeaTac that ripped through this building at Hanover Apartments. More than a dozen engines responded to “intense” flames, at least one ladder rescue was made, and 4 people were sent to the hospital – all expected to recover #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/TaaFOCQ4YW
RT @ZONE3PIOs @PugetSoundFire @KingCoMedicOne @Southkingfire @tukwilafd @RentonRFA American Red Cross is on scene now assisting with the approximate 80 people displaced by this fire. Fire investigators with @PugetSoundFire have begun their work inside the building. No firefig …
At this time we have 85 residents who we know were affected. We are providing services for anyone who needs support. Call us if you need assistance! #EndHomeFires pic.twitter.com/zQG2C1W4lx
