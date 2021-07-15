Steve Huff Motorsports – with a determined ‘Faster than Cancer’ racer Steve Huff at the wheel – won the Summer Nationals Championship for e350 class hydroplane racing in Olympia last weekend at the Black Lake Regatta.

A Seattle Drag & Ski hosted event, the Summer Nationals Championship went to SeaTac resident Steve Huff in a near photo finish against top competitors in the Pro-Lite Hydroplane racing class (see video below).

At speeds exceeding 120MPH on a 1.25-mile, 4 lap race course, Huff – driver and owner of The Flood Guys e98 hydroplane – became the Summer Nationals champion in a neck-and-neck sprint while running out of fuel.

“Going into the last corner I could feel the engine chugging as it was starved for fuel, but just as we came out of Turn 2, it caught and I was all in, wing down, foot down, go, go, GO!!” said a very happy Huff.

Huff is currently battling Stage 4 cancer, but refuses to let it affect his passion for racing.

“It is with the help and support of my amazing team of doctors at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and UW Medical Center that I’ve been able to move through treatment and still do what I love most,” Huff said. “My teammates and the entire racing community continue to support me along with our sponsor The Flood Guys. It’s a double win with starting and responding well to my immunotherapy and then to take the Summer National Championship over the weekend. What more could a guy ask for?”

Watch Huff’s exciting final heat finish below, with live play-by-play by Jill Andrews:

Look for Steve Huff Motorsports and all of the Region 10 Pro-Lite Hydroplane competitors racing at these upcoming events:

July 23-25th – Kennewick, WA – Tri-City Waterfollies July 31-Aug 1 – Oak Harbor, WA – Hydros for Heroes Aug 21-22 – Pateros, WA – Pateros Regatta Sept 4 – 5 – Spanaway, WA – Yapachino Memorial Regatta Sept 11-12 – Soap Lake, WA Sept 25-26 – Manson, WA – Manson Regatta



About the Black Lake Regatta

Black Lake Regatta is an annual event held at the Evergreen Shores in Olympia, WA on Black Lake, hosted by the Seattle Drag & Ski organization.

About Steve Huff:

Steve Huff is a 17-time speed record setting racer originally from Whidbey Island. He currently resides in SeaTac, WA. Sept. 22 was officially named Steve Huff Motorsports Day by the City of SeaTac in 2020 by declaration of the SeaTac City Council. In November 2020, Steve was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and recently completed 3 rounds of radiation and 6 rounds of chemotherapy. He is living and racing with cancer and recently began his immunotherapy treatment under the care and guidance of the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) and UW Medical Center.

#fasterthancancer

