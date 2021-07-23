Want to see a free play in the parks? Something beyond Shakespeare? BAT Theatre will be bringing Hay Fever to the parks, including in SeaTac on Friday, July 30, 2021.

This adaptation of Hay Fever by Noël Coward will leave you laughing. It will be held at Riverton Heights Park, located at 3011 S. 148th Street (map below).

Now set in the 1960s, this comedy follows the eccentric Bliss family during a weekend of misdirection that is anything but relaxing for their unsuspecting guests.

Hay Fever is a hilarious primer on how not to entertain visitors.

Judith Bliss, a recently retired actress for whom all the world is a stage, never met a moment she couldn’t turn the spotlight on herself. When her self-absorbed progeny—Sorel and Simon—argue in her presence, Judith manages to divert their attention to her needs, which are bottomless.

Judith invites a devoted fan, a strapping young boxer Sandy Tyrell, to the Bliss country home for a bit of flirting. She is not amused to discover that her daughter, Sorel, has asked an older man, the assured diplomat Richard Greatham, for the weekend. Meanwhile, Simon has arranged for his crush, Myra Arundel, to come over for a cuddle. Completing the guestlist, novelist father David Bliss, has invited flapper Jackie Coryton to the house for “research purposes.”

The housekeeper, Clara, frets about running out of rooms and food for the unexpected guests. The mischief escalates as the romantic pairings keep changing and the Blisses’ familial rivalries intensify.

Hay Fever is suitable for the whole family. It runs for approximately 90 minutes, without an intermission.

The cast:

Sorel: Suz Marie

Simon: Kassey Castro

Clara: Angela Parisotto

Judith: Rachel Rene

David: Rex Waters

Sandy: Daniel Barber

Myra: Rylie Latham

Richard: Adrian Cerrato

Jackie: Miki Murray

Director: Rachel Rene

Stage Manager: Garth Ball

LOCATIONS::

SeaTac: Friday, July 30, at 7 p.m.

Riverton Heights Park, 3011 S 148th St, SeaTac, WA 98168

Des Moines: Sunday, August 15, at 3 pm

Des Moines Beach Park, 22030 Cliff Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198 – in the meadow

Burien: Friday, August 20, at 7:30 pm

Burien Town Square Park, 480 SW 152nd St, Burien, WA 98166

Normandy Park: Sunday, August 22, at 5 pm

Marvista Park, 19990 4th Ave SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166

More info here: https://battheatre.org/shows/current-season/hay-fever-by-noel-coward