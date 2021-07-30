SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House in Tacoma this weekend.

This is a recently remodeled Victorian-style home:

This home has plenty of character with beauty to boost.

The kitchen and 3/4 bath on the main level have been recently remodeled.

Original wood floors flow throughout the home. Upstairs has 4 generous sized bedrooms plus a full Bath.

This home has new paint inside and out.

Appliances are all new.

New plumbing.

The large yard is completely fenced and includes a detached garage.

The porch is covered to enjoy all year long.

Close walking distance to the sounder station, restaurants, and shopping. This home is also zoned multi-family.

Come built an ADU and increase your equity.

WHEN:

    • Saturday, July 31: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
    • Sunday, Aug. 1: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 5808 S Puget Sound Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98409 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

    • List Price: $449,999
    • MLS Number: 1807078
    • Bedrooms: 4
    • Bathrooms: 2
    • Year Built: 1904
    • Approximate House SqFt: 1,916 s.f.
    • Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,250 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

    • Hardwood

PHOTOS:

MAP:

