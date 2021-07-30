SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting of a recent crash that resulted in two DUIs:

Around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday evening, July 25, 2021, King County deputies responded to the 18000 block of International Blvd. S. in SeaTac (map below) to investigate a two vehicle collision.

First responders arrived in less than three minutes and learned a Subaru struck a parked semi truck. As these photos show, damage to the Subaru wagon was severe, including deployment of all airbags and the shearing of the front suspension.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office

The passenger, somehow, walked away from this collision unhurt. However, the Subaru’s driver sustained serious injuries. Deputies detected signs that he may be impaired so they followed medics to Harborview Medical Center. When people are unable to perform standardized field sobriety tests or provide a breath sample, it is up to King County deputies to apply for a search warrant for their blood.

The warrant for this collision was approved and investigators are now awaiting toxicology results to determine the type and quantities of drugs and/or alcohol that may have been in his system.

And the second DUI? While deputies were investigating this collision, a passing motorist drove around a marked patrol car, ignored a deputy’s hand signals and traveled into the collision scene. She too exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI. A breath test later returned a blood alcohol level of 0.310. Medics responded again because that extremely high level of blood alcohol is nearly four-times Washington’s legal limit. She was checked by medics and released. DUI charges are pending in both cases.

DUIs are one crime that is 100% preventable. Let Sunday’s double DUI serve as another reminder why we should never drink and drive.