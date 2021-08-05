SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that an SUV was stolen recently – just so thieves could remove its catalytic converter:

Adding insult to injury.

On the evening of August 3rd, King County deputies recovered this unoccupied 2001 Honda CRV in the 19200 block of 32nd Ave S. in southwest King County (map below).

This SUV was stolen just four days ago in Tukwila.

Initially, it appeared to have no damage and both license plates were still attached. Our deputy looked under the car and learned thieves likely stole its most valuable component.

As this photo shows, the catalytic converter is missing.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office and other regional agencies are making an impact in converter thefts. Even one theft, especially when it is your car, is one too many.

Replacing the converter in this case will cost more than $800, which is about 30% of the Honda’s value. It’s a great call to hear your car has been recovered, only to receive the news that a steep repair bill is ahead.

Throughout King County our deputies and detectives will continue their work to stem auto and catalytic converter thefts.