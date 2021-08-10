The City of SeaTac is developing a citywide Local Road Safety Plan and would like residents’ input:

The comprehensive Local Road Safety plan assesses the most critical safety issues for SeaTac’s local roadways and proposes specific strategies and countermeasures to address them. At least one safety project in the plan will be designed through construction documents (ready to build).

This survey seeks to gather community input about SeaTac’s greatest challenges and opportunities to improve road safety for all users across the city.

Survey respondents identity will remain anonymous and information will be collected by BDS Planning & Urban Design.

For information, questions, or concerns about the survey or the project please contact us:

More detailed project information can be found at:

https://www.seatacwa.gov/government/city-departments/public-works/local-road-safety-plan

Please note: This survey will close at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. Sept. 15, 2021.