The City of SeaTac is developing a citywide Local Road Safety Plan and would like residents’ input:
The comprehensive Local Road Safety plan assesses the most critical safety issues for SeaTac’s local roadways and proposes specific strategies and countermeasures to address them. At least one safety project in the plan will be designed through construction documents (ready to build).
This survey seeks to gather community input about SeaTac’s greatest challenges and opportunities to improve road safety for all users across the city.
Survey respondents identity will remain anonymous and information will be collected by BDS Planning & Urban Design.
For information, questions, or concerns about the survey or the project please contact us:
- Survey Contact: [email protected]
- Project Contact: [email protected]
More detailed project information can be found at:
https://www.seatacwa.gov/government/city-departments/public-works/local-road-safety-plan
Please note: This survey will close at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. Sept. 15, 2021.
- Responde esta encuesta en español: aquí:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SeaTacLocalRoadSafety_Spanish
- Répondez à ce sondage en français:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SeaTacLocalRoadSafety_French
- Sahankan kaga qayb qaado isagoo Af-Soomaali ah halkan:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SeaTacLocalRoadSafety_Somali
- ይህንን ዳሰሳ በአማርኣኛ እዚህ ጋር ይውሰዱ:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SeaTacLocalRoadSafety_Amharic
- ਇਸ ਸਰਵੇਖਣ ਦਾ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਵਾਬ ਇੱਥੇ ਦਿਓ:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SeaTacLocalRoadSafety_Punjabi
