Come join Burien’s Casa Italiana – Italian Cultural Center this Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 for their Ferragosto Festival!

This event will run from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Ferragosto “festa” will have food booths, a beer and wine garden, live music, merchandise booths and vendors! The celebration is open to all in the community, Italians and non-Italians.

“Come join this fun, FREE, family-friendly festival! Be sure to COME INSIDE out of the heat and sit and enjoy some deliciousness!”

Highlights:

Casa Caffè will sell an expanded assortment of food: Arancini di Riso, panini, insalata caprese, tiramisu parfait, pastries, Gelatiamo gelato. Traditional Italian food vendors will be on site. Gelatiamo will be there with their gelato cart! Live music will be provided by Graziana Lazzaro, Rob Porcaro and Brian DiJulio and the Love Jacks. Casa has hosted some wildly popular, well-attended “festas” in the last few months. We can’t wait to celebrate and have even more community fun at Casa Italiana. See you then!



What is Ferragosto?

“Ferragosto, 15 August, is a national holiday. Marking the feast of the Assumption, its origins are religious but in recent years it has simply become the most important public holiday of the summer season. Most people take some extra time off work and head out of town to the holiday resorts. Consequently, most of industry and commerce grind to a standstill.” (Collins Dictionary.)

“The tradition has continued to this day and, among beach games, water balloons, bonfires and dancing, Ferragosto has become a true celebration of summer. A key moment of the day is the traditional Ferragosto lunch, usually a barbecue or picnic with family and friends.” (Italy Magazine)

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/951514672085117

More info here: https://casaitalianacc.org/celebrate-ferragosto-with-casa-on-august-14/

Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S.: